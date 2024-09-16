Crystal Coast prepares for rain and winds from approaching tropical storm

The Crystal Coast is at risk for tropical storm force winds and rainfall. Local officials encourage residents and visitors to stay informed.

Onslow and Carteret Counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning, as Potential Tropical Storm Eight makes landfall in South Carolina. Onslow County’s Emergency Management Director, Norman Bryson, said the area is expected to see three to five inches of rain.

“For us, it’s primarily going to be a rain event, we’re not looking for anything that’s going to cause any significant flooding of our rivers and streams.”

Bryson said Onslow County is expected to have two inches of rainfall today, with sustained winds of 15 to 17 miles per hour.

“Monday is the big day for the rain. We’ll get most of it before it turns dark tonight.”

Officials do not expect major flooding events, and Carteret County’s Emergency Management Director, Stanley Kite, said this storm won’t be anything the area hasn’t experienced in the past, but every storm can be unpredictable.

“So I think the biggest threat for us may be, later this afternoon, as the values increase, for the possibility of tornado activity.”

Kite said you can never be too prepared, and officials urge residents and visitors to stay up to date on storm information in their area.

“And be very attentive to it, don’t just ignore it. Conditions could change.”

Officials will continue to monitor the storm as it approaches North Carolina.