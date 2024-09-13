Sound Rivers officials stumble upon sewage flowing into Neuse River

Results from water-quality testing at a Smithfield stormwater outfall on the Neuse River show extremely high levels of fecal bacteria.

Sound Rivers’ Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop and Program Director Clay Barber unexpectedly encountered the suspected sewage spill two weeks ago, while scouting potential locations for a trash trap along the Neuse River.

They say the stormwater outfall was flowing when there had been no recent rain and the overwhelming smell of sewage pointed to a pollution problem.

Krop said water testing showed E. coli bacteria in the water was “off the charts” and that indicates a fecal bacteria source that is flowing directly into the Neuse River.

Krop said she has reached out to the Town of Smithfield via phone call and email, but has not received a response. She has also shared her water-quality results with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

