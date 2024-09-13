© 2024 Public Radio East
Sound Rivers officials stumble upon sewage flowing into Neuse River

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 13, 2024 at 7:08 AM EDT
Foamy, smelly water flows from a Smithfield stormwater outfall, hidden behind foilage just off the Neuse River Greenway.
Sound Rivers
Foamy, smelly water flows from a Smithfield stormwater outfall, hidden behind foilage just off the Neuse River Greenway.

Results from water-quality testing at a Smithfield stormwater outfall on the Neuse River show extremely high levels of fecal bacteria.

Sound Rivers’ Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop and Program Director Clay Barber unexpectedly encountered the suspected sewage spill two weeks ago, while scouting potential locations for a trash trap along the Neuse River.

They say the stormwater outfall was flowing when there had been no recent rain and the overwhelming smell of sewage pointed to a pollution problem.

Krop said water testing showed E. coli bacteria in the water was “off the charts” and that indicates a fecal bacteria source that is flowing directly into the Neuse River.

 Krop said she has reached out to the Town of Smithfield via phone call and email, but has not received a response. She has also shared her water-quality results with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
