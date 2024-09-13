© 2024 Public Radio East
Noticeable uptick in COVID-19 and other respiratory virus cases in ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 13, 2024 at 6:36 AM EDT
Tablets of Paxlovid, which reduces risk of severe COVID-19, are inspected by a laboratory technician.
Thomas Hansmann / AP
Officials with an eastern North Carolina health system say there has been a noticeable uptick in COVID-19 and other respiratory virus cases in recent weeks.

Similar to the last few years, ECU Health officials say respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, are expected to rise and fall between now and the end of respiratory virus season in 2025.

Some things to consider for those who test positive –

There is medication available that helps people recover faster and helps prevent severe illness. ECU health providers say that medication can play a crucial role in managing the health of people at greater risk of serious illness, but it’s important to act quickly, because the treatments are most effective when started as soon as possible.

Dr. Ryan Gallaher, medical director of infectious diseases at ECU Health, also recommends staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines. The 2024–25 vaccines are expected to be available in the fall.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
