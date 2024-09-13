Noticeable uptick in COVID-19 and other respiratory virus cases in ENC

Officials with an eastern North Carolina health system say there has been a noticeable uptick in COVID-19 and other respiratory virus cases in recent weeks.

Similar to the last few years, ECU Health officials say respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, are expected to rise and fall between now and the end of respiratory virus season in 2025.

Some things to consider for those who test positive –

There is medication available that helps people recover faster and helps prevent severe illness. ECU health providers say that medication can play a crucial role in managing the health of people at greater risk of serious illness, but it’s important to act quickly, because the treatments are most effective when started as soon as possible.

Dr. Ryan Gallaher, medical director of infectious diseases at ECU Health, also recommends staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines. The 2024–25 vaccines are expected to be available in the fall.