Harris rally draws near-capacity crowd at Charlotte's Bojangles Coliseum

Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally in Charlotte yesterday. It was her first campaign event since Tuesday’s debate against former President Donald Trump.

The rally was the biggest in Charlotte for a Democratic candidate since Barack Obama in 2008. Bojangles Coliseum, with a capacity of more than 10,000, was almost entirely full with supporters, some of whom waited for hours for doors to open. They erupted in cheers when Harris took the stage.

Harris spent much of her speech talking about the debate. She mocked Trump for saying he was going to replace the Affordable Care Act with a concept of a plan.

“You heard what he said in the debate. He has no plan to replace it. He said, he said…concepts of a plan," she said, drawing laughter from the crowd. "Oh, you all watched the debate.”

She also noted that Trump refused to say whether he would sign or veto a national abortion ban, should Congress pass one.

And while Trump said Thursday afternoon that he won’t debate Harris again, she said voters deserve another match-up. Polls show North Carolina is a toss-up state.