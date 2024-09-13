© 2024 Public Radio East
Bill would make it easier for ENC seniors and rural patients to get healthcare and screenings

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 13, 2024 at 7:02 AM EDT
An eastern North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill that would make it easier for seniors and other vulnerable rural patients to get care and screenings for diabetes and other health conditions.

U.S. Congressman Don Davis said the Pharmacy and Medically Underserved Areas Enhancement Act would reimburse state-licensed pharmacists through Medicare for essential healthcare services like diabetes management and health screenings.

Davis said people in eastern North Carolina’s in rural areas should not have to travel hours just to care for their basic health needs.

Current law does not provide Medicare payments for pharmacists who render these services, disincentivizing them from providing health care to seniors or others in rural and remote communities that rely on local health care facilities.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
