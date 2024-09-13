Bill would make it easier for ENC seniors and rural patients to get healthcare and screenings

An eastern North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill that would make it easier for seniors and other vulnerable rural patients to get care and screenings for diabetes and other health conditions.

U.S. Congressman Don Davis said the Pharmacy and Medically Underserved Areas Enhancement Act would reimburse state-licensed pharmacists through Medicare for essential healthcare services like diabetes management and health screenings.

Davis said people in eastern North Carolina’s in rural areas should not have to travel hours just to care for their basic health needs.

Current law does not provide Medicare payments for pharmacists who render these services, disincentivizing them from providing health care to seniors or others in rural and remote communities that rely on local health care facilities.