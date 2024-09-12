© 2024 Public Radio East
EV charging stations coming to several ENC locations

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:37 AM EDT
Governor Roy Cooper announced the first round of conditional awards for developers to install and operate electric vehicle charging stations using the state’s share of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program funds.

NCDOT awarded contracts totaling nearly $6 million to six businesses that will install and operate EV charging stations in nine locations along interstates and major highways.

The businesses selected this week will build the first nine clusters of EV chargers to fill in the largest coverage gaps on thoroughfares.

Local sites include Pilot Travel Center in Warsaw, Publix in New Bern and Roses Plaza in Williamston.

The nine chosen locations represent the first of about 50 needed to fully build-out the state’s alternative fuel corridors as required by the program.
Kelly Batchelor
Kelly Batchelor hails from the small crossroads community of Cabin in Duplin County in Eastern North Carolina. Since 1989 Kelly has been actively employed in radio.
See stories by Kelly Batchelor