© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State health officials to tackle youth vaping in fireside chat

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 11, 2024 at 6:44 AM EDT
Airway-irritating acetals seem to form in some types of vape juice even without heat, researchers find — likely a reaction between the alcohol and aldehydes in the liquid.
Gabby Jones
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Airway-irritating acetals seem to form in some types of vape juice even without heat, researchers find — likely a reaction between the alcohol and aldehydes in the liquid.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a live fireside chat to talk about youth vaping.

It will include the impacts of vaping on young people, signs children and teens may be vaping and how to help, resources that are available, and also the way teachers and other school staff can help prevent youth from vaping or help them quit -- including alternatives to suspension.

In North Carolina, state health officials say more than 12% of high school students use tobacco products and more than 9% use vapes. Many middle and high school students who vape want to quit and have tried to do so.

The online town hall is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. It will stream live from the NCDHHS Facebook and YouTube accounts, and viewers can submit questions.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston