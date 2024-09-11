State health officials to tackle youth vaping in fireside chat

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a live fireside chat to talk about youth vaping.

It will include the impacts of vaping on young people, signs children and teens may be vaping and how to help, resources that are available, and also the way teachers and other school staff can help prevent youth from vaping or help them quit -- including alternatives to suspension.

In North Carolina, state health officials say more than 12% of high school students use tobacco products and more than 9% use vapes. Many middle and high school students who vape want to quit and have tried to do so.

The online town hall is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. It will stream live from the NCDHHS Facebook and YouTube accounts, and viewers can submit questions.