© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First NC measles case since 2018 confirmed

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 11, 2024 at 6:46 AM EDT
A measles vaccine, such as the one shown here from a Los Angeles clinic, is highly effective in preventing the spread of measles.
Lucy Nicholson
/
Reuters
A measles vaccine, such as the one shown here from a Los Angeles clinic, is highly effective in preventing the spread of measles.

A Mecklenburg County child with measles is the first confirmed case reported in North Carolina since 2018.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the child was likely exposed while traveling out of the country, and the parents kept the child at home after returning to North Carolina except for one medical visit.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. NCDHHS said a person can catch the illness just by being in a room where an infected person has been -- up to two hours later.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo-Tilson said parents, schools, early childhood education providers and health care providers should work to ensure everyone is up to date with their measles vaccinations.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston