You Fight Like You Train: Coast Guard leads active-shooter training in Havelock

The Coast Guard, along with federal and state partners, held a regularly scheduled active-shooter exercise in Havelock today.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s North Carolina sector organizes at least two active-shooter/active-threat exercises each year. Lieutenant Junior Grade Zachary Blanquer said these exercises are designed to promote inter-agency cooperation in the event of an active threat on the water.

“They provide opportunities for partner agencies to train together for potential threats that may impact communities.”

The full-scale exercise in Havelock was organized by the regional Area Maritime Security Committee and simulated a response to an attack against the marine transportation system. Blanquer said the Coast Guard does not anticipate any specific threats to the state at this time and the committee measures today’s exercise as a success.

“We had over 80 law enforcement and first responder participants from numerous agencies, both state and federal. And just having this cooperative exercise as much as possible with the agencies that we work with today, I would say we have the leaders of maritime safety out on the waters in North Carolina.”

Blanquer said today’s exercise highlights ongoing efforts to improve regional security and teamwork among first responders, ensuring a swift and coordinated response in emergencies.