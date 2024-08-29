A small battery inside a children’s book started a fire inside a car in North Carolina this week.

George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department

Officials with the George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department in Burke County say the book was left under a child safety seat in the vehicle, and the audio-playing book caught on fire soon after the child and family exited the car and went inside their home.

The Burke County Fire Marshals Office investigated and said a “button battery” inside the children’s book caused the fire. Nobody was hurt.