Children’s book started a fire inside a car in North Carolina this week

PRE News & Ideas
Published August 29, 2024 at 7:23 AM EDT
A small battery inside a children’s book started a fire inside a car in North Carolina this week.

Officials with the George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department in Burke County say the book was left under a child safety seat in the vehicle, and the audio-playing book caught on fire soon after the child and family exited the car and went inside their home.

The Burke County Fire Marshals Office investigated and said a “button battery” inside the children’s book caused the fire. Nobody was hurt.