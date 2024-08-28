Marine Fisheries looking at ways to allow more recreational access to flounder fishing in the future

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission is looking at ways to allow more recreational access to flounder fishing in the future.

The agency has asked state officials to move up the schedule to review the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan beginning this year.

The Division of Marine Fisheries has set a recreational bag limit of one fish per person per day, with a 15-inch minimum size limit, for flounder caught by hook-and-line in Joint Fishing Waters of the state.

The short, two-weekend season is on September 1st and 2nd, and again the following weekend, the 7th and 8th.

