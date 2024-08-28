Craven County revisits gun range ordinance following previous pushback

The Craven County Board of Commissioners is set to hold a public hearing on September 3 to consider a revised ordinance regulating commercial outdoor shooting range facilities (COSRFs). This comes after a previous proposal in July met significant opposition and was shot down like a clay pigeon.

The issue arose when James City residents voiced concerns about a shooting range under construction in their neighborhood. The county quickly drafted an ordinance that drew strong objections from gun store owners, range operators, and recreational shooters at the July public hearing. Chief among their concerns were that local range operators were not consulted and that the proposed physical requirements were costly and unnecessary.

While the new ordinance maintains a focus on safety and noise mitigation, it has several key changes based on feedback from stakeholders.

The new ordinance also scales back on specific physical requirements for each site. The July proposal included mandates for perimeter fencing and 20-foot berms, which current gun range owners said were unnecessary and burdensome during the July public hearing. These requirements have been removed in the revised version. A provision requiring signage every 100 feet is still present.

Another significant revision concerns setback requirements. The July ordinance mandated a 200-foot setback from property lines and a quarter-mile (1,320 feet) distance from occupied structures. The new proposal eliminates the 200-foot setback while retaining the quarter-mile requirement. However, it now allows affected property owners to waive this quarter-mile restriction.

Operating hours have been expanded in the revised ordinance. The July version limited hours to sunrise to sunset on weekdays and Saturdays, with restricted Sunday operations from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Opponents to the July regulation said this did not allow room for training at commercial facilities for law enforcement at night and limited access to classes for working adults. The new proposal permits operation from sunrise to sunset all week, with a 12:30 p.m. start on Sundays. Notably, law enforcement and military training are now exempt from these time constraints.

Additionally, the new ordinance no longer includes provisions for existing gun ranges. The July ordinance required existing facilities to comply with new regulations if "undergoing substantial renovation." The revised version only applies to "COSRFs not in existence as of the date of adoption."

Both ordinances maintain requirements for bullet containment, noise mitigation, warning signs, and $500,000 in liability insurance.

Overall, the revised ordinance appears less restrictive, while retaining some aspects that focus on safety and noise mitigation.

The upcoming public hearing will provide an opportunity for community members to express their views on the revised ordinance. Following this, the Board of Commissioners will decide whether to adopt the new regulations or pursue further modifications.