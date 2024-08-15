© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC Ag Commissioner warns of mislabeled, uninspected foods that could put pets at risk

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 15, 2024 at 8:12 AM EDT
Pet owners are being cautioned not to feed their dogs a brand of food sold in North Carolina that is not only missing ingredients from the label but were also not inspected by a state agency.
N.C. Department of Agriculture
Pet owners are being cautioned not to feed their dogs a brand of food sold in North Carolina that is not only missing ingredients from the label but were also not inspected by a state agency.

Pet owners are being cautioned not to feed their dogs a brand of food sold in North Carolina that is not only missing ingredients from the label but were also not inspected by a state agency.

North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said A routine inspection at Proformance Pet Supply in Greensboro identified seven different B&B products were missing information on the label, and they could put pets at risk.

“Significant information was missing from the product label, and because the pet food products contain ingredients with a potential risk of pathogen contamination, they could put your pets at risk,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “If you have purchased this product and still have it, please do not feed it to your pets.”

The agriculture department’s animal feed administrator George Ferguson said the products may have been distributed throughout the state and could still be available at pet stores despite efforts to remove them from shelves.

“We encourage consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers and discard any of these products,” said Ferguson, “If you have any of the B&B pet food products, stop feeding it to your pets and throw it away in a secure container where other animals, including wildlife, cannot access it.”

Pet owners can report complaints by calling the Animal Feed Program Office at 984-236-4820 or by emailing complaint details to the N.C. Animal Feed Program at NCFeed.Complaint@ncagr.gov.

The foods include:

  • B&B Hi-Pro
  • B&B Nutro
  • B&B Special Order
  • B&B Premium
  • B&B Super
  • B&B Super Treats
  • B&B X-Factor
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston