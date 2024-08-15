NC Ag Commissioner warns of mislabeled, uninspected foods that could put pets at risk

Pet owners are being cautioned not to feed their dogs a brand of food sold in North Carolina that is not only missing ingredients from the label but were also not inspected by a state agency.

North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said A routine inspection at Proformance Pet Supply in Greensboro identified seven different B&B products were missing information on the label, and they could put pets at risk.

“Significant information was missing from the product label, and because the pet food products contain ingredients with a potential risk of pathogen contamination, they could put your pets at risk,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “If you have purchased this product and still have it, please do not feed it to your pets.”

The agriculture department’s animal feed administrator George Ferguson said the products may have been distributed throughout the state and could still be available at pet stores despite efforts to remove them from shelves.

“We encourage consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers and discard any of these products,” said Ferguson, “If you have any of the B&B pet food products, stop feeding it to your pets and throw it away in a secure container where other animals, including wildlife, cannot access it.”

Pet owners can report complaints by calling the Animal Feed Program Office at 984-236-4820 or by emailing complaint details to the N.C. Animal Feed Program at NCFeed.Complaint@ncagr.gov.

The foods include:

