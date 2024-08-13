© 2024 Public Radio East
Scientist says simple household solution can combat mold growth during high humidity conditions

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 13, 2024 at 6:51 AM EDT
UNC Institute of Marine Sciences
/
Flickr
Dr. Rachel Noble with the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City.

Heavy rains continued through the weekend, even after Tropical Storm Debby passed out of ENC. In addition, the relative humidity in some areas of eastern North Carolina has been at 100%.

That combined dampness can cause problems inside homes.

Dr. Rachel Noble with the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said people should watch for fungal mold growth, especially if they have people living with them that are more vulnerable.

“Over a certain concentration as associated with the humidity inside of a home, molds can very seriously begin to affect children and also elderly populations, and also those who are immunocompromised," she said.

She suggests, "If you have an event that brings a lot of rainfall and this kind of humid environment, being proactive with a bleach and water solution -- around a cup of bleach to a gallon of water -- to create a cleaning solution to wipe any surface down, that appears to be suffering from some mold growth.”

 Another way to combat mold growth is by running the A.C.

"Being able to keep that air conditioning running, even if it's not overly hot outside so that you can keep that relative humidity down," Noble explained.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
