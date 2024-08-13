Flood warnings; river flooding expected after significant rainfall in the past few weeks

The tropical storm threat moved on days ago and the risk of flash flooding has also passed, but eastern North Carolina’s rivers are now starting to spill over their banks.

Meteorologist Roger Martin with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City said there is an increased risk of flooding in southeast Kinston, "And there's a lot of campgrounds in that area near the Nature Center that are that are inundated. Especially this time of year, people like to do outdoor activities so that would definitely an impact for areas in and around Kinston.”

Many secondary roads in Greenville are expected to be impacted, and River Park has already been battling with the water for a while.

"They've been seeing flooding ... even before Debby came through," Martin said, "We had a lot of heavy rain over the last few weeks so that's going to continue to flood. There are some homes that water will start to approach around River Drive there.”

And another at-risk area is the Trent River in Jones County. Martin said, "That one affects highway 41 there around Trenton. Several homes and businesses either are flooded or water approaches the homes.”

The Cape Fear River Near Chinquapin is also expected to reach moderate flood stage, as is the Neuse River at Barnwell.

Even though the weather is expected to be a lot nicer for most of the week, Martin says drivers in any of the impact areas should still be on alert for any water-covered roads.

"Just because it's sunny outside ... with the rivers peaking later this week, just because you can get to your destination today doesn't mean you'll be able to get there in a couple of days when the rivers peak," he cautioned.

Flood warnings:

Tar River at Greenville...moderate flooding is forecast.

Tar River at Rock Springs...minor flooding is forecast.

Contentnea Creek near Hookerton...moderate flooding is forecast.

Trent River West of Trenton...minor flooding is forecast.

Neuse River at Fort Barnwell...moderate flooding is forecast.

Neuse River at Kinston...moderate flooding is forecast.

Neuse River near Goldsboro...moderate flooding is forecast.

Trent River at Pollocksville...minor flooding is forecast.

Swift Creek at Vanceboro...minor flooding is forecast.

Cape Fear River Near Chinquapin...minor flooding is forecast.

