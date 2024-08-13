© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flood warnings; river flooding expected after significant rainfall in the past few weeks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 13, 2024 at 6:42 AM EDT
The tropical storm threat moved on days ago and the risk of flash flooding has also passed, but eastern North Carolina’s rivers are now starting to spill over their banks.
NWS Newport/Morehead City
The tropical storm threat moved on days ago and the risk of flash flooding has also passed, but eastern North Carolina’s rivers are now starting to spill over their banks.

The tropical storm threat moved on days ago and the risk of flash flooding has also passed, but eastern North Carolina’s rivers are now starting to spill over their banks.

Meteorologist Roger Martin with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City said there is an increased risk of flooding in southeast Kinston, "And there's a lot of campgrounds in that area near the Nature Center that are that are inundated. Especially this time of year, people like to do outdoor activities so that would definitely an impact for areas in and around Kinston.”

Many secondary roads in Greenville are expected to be impacted, and River Park has already been battling with the water for a while.

"They've been seeing flooding ... even before Debby came through," Martin said, "We had a lot of heavy rain over the last few weeks so that's going to continue to flood. There are some homes that water will start to approach around River Drive there.”

And another at-risk area is the Trent River in Jones County. Martin said, "That one affects highway 41 there around Trenton. Several homes and businesses either are flooded or water approaches the homes.”

The Cape Fear River Near Chinquapin is also expected to reach moderate flood stage, as is the Neuse River at Barnwell.

Even though the weather is expected to be a lot nicer for most of the week, Martin says drivers in any of the impact areas should still be on alert for any water-covered roads.

"Just because it's sunny outside ... with the rivers peaking later this week, just because you can get to your destination today doesn't mean you'll be able to get there in a couple of days when the rivers peak," he cautioned.

Flood warnings:

Tar River at Greenville...moderate flooding is forecast.

Tar River at Rock Springs...minor flooding is forecast.

Contentnea Creek near Hookerton...moderate flooding is forecast.

Trent River West of Trenton...minor flooding is forecast.

Neuse River at Fort Barnwell...moderate flooding is forecast.

Neuse River at Kinston...moderate flooding is forecast.

Neuse River near Goldsboro...moderate flooding is forecast.

Trent River at Pollocksville...minor flooding is forecast.

Swift Creek at Vanceboro...minor flooding is forecast.

Cape Fear River Near Chinquapin...minor flooding is forecast.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston