Fish storm won't make land in ENC but tropical system is expected to create dangerous beach conditions

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 13, 2024 at 7:09 AM EDT
File photo: Waves along the beach in the Outer Banks.

A tropical system is expected to develop into a hurricane in the Atlantic, and while it’s not expected to have a direct impact on eastern North Carolina, area beaches likely will feels its affects.

The National Hurricane Center said it’s expected to organize into a tropical storm by Tuesday morning; it would be named Ernesto.

Forecasters say the early models predict a curve to the north – a fish storm for the U.S. East Coast, but possible impacts on Puerto Rico or the Bahamas.

Once over open water, meteorologists say Ernesto will strengthen and become a hurricane, possibly a major hurricane, late this week.

The storm will churn up seas hundreds of miles away and could create dangerous rip currents for eastern North Carolina into early next week.
Annette Weston
