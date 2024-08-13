Fish storm won't make land in ENC but tropical system is expected to create dangerous beach conditions

A tropical system is expected to develop into a hurricane in the Atlantic, and while it’s not expected to have a direct impact on eastern North Carolina, area beaches likely will feels its affects.

The National Hurricane Center said it’s expected to organize into a tropical storm by Tuesday morning; it would be named Ernesto.

Forecasters say the early models predict a curve to the north – a fish storm for the U.S. East Coast, but possible impacts on Puerto Rico or the Bahamas.

Once over open water, meteorologists say Ernesto will strengthen and become a hurricane, possibly a major hurricane, late this week.

The storm will churn up seas hundreds of miles away and could create dangerous rip currents for eastern North Carolina into early next week.