CDC: COVID-19 considered very high just ahead of start of school year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 13, 2024 at 7:01 AM EDT
3D print of a SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—virus particle. The virus surface (blue) is covered with spike proteins (red) that enable the virus to enter and infect human cells. The spikes on the surface of coronaviruses give this virus family its name – corona, which is Latin for “crown,” and most any coronavirus will have a crown-like appearance.
National Institutes of Health
Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that wastewater levels of COVID-19 are considered very high across the United States, including in North Carolina

At least 26 states are either high or very high for COVID-19 infections, and CDC officials say this summer’s coronavirus levels could pass the previous two summers.

As of Monday, North Carolina’s viral activity level is very high.

With most eastern North Carolina districts returning back to school soon, federal health officials say parents and teachers should make sure kids are washing their hands thoroughly and often; that they stay home when they’re sick; and that children and adults are properly vaccinated.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
