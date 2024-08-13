CDC: COVID-19 considered very high just ahead of start of school year

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that wastewater levels of COVID-19 are considered very high across the United States, including in North Carolina

At least 26 states are either high or very high for COVID-19 infections, and CDC officials say this summer’s coronavirus levels could pass the previous two summers.

As of Monday, North Carolina’s viral activity level is very high.

With most eastern North Carolina districts returning back to school soon, federal health officials say parents and teachers should make sure kids are washing their hands thoroughly and often; that they stay home when they’re sick; and that children and adults are properly vaccinated.