Post tropical cyclone Debby's impact persists through the weekend

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 9, 2024 at 7:35 AM EDT
NOAA National Hurricane Center

Debby is no longer a tropical storm, but it will still spread flooding rain, wind gusts and isolated tornadoes from the Carolinas to New England through early Saturday.

Heavy rains should become more isolated Friday, though river flooding may linger for days.

Gusty winds combined with increasingly saturated ground in eastern North Carolina could down trees and knock out power in spots.

Meteorologist Nick Pietro with the National Weather Service in Raleigh said eastern North Carolina should be poised to deal with river flooding, as the rainfall runs off into area waterways.

"Prior to Debby, it was pretty wet, pretty soggy. We eradicated the drought with a lot of rain in the last couple of weeks and the soils are wet. So, all the rain we had leading up to this, all prior to Debby has set the stage for a three-to-six-inch rain event to cause major flooding.”

A tornado watch that was expected to expire by early afternoon has been extended for the entire region until 8 p.m.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
