Wallace closes park amid flooding and safety concerns

An eastern North Carolina park is closed until further notice. Officials in Wallace say the heavy rains from the leading bands of Tropical Storm Debby have flooded of the little pond and Boney Mill Pond at Farrior Park.

They say there may be several dangers present, including hidden sharp objects or debris and even the possibility of downed power lines under the flood waters, as well as pollutants, bacteria, or chemicals that can pose health risks.

In addition, town leaders say even a small amount of flowing water can be surprisingly strong and can sweep people off their feet.

Walking through or playing in flood waters can also cause further erosion and damage to park grounds.