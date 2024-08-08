© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tropical Storm Debby causes flooding with more rain still to come

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 8, 2024 at 1:37 PM EDT

A quick scroll through community social media pages shows that a lot of people are breathing a sigh of relief, saying that Tropical Storm Debby wasn’t too bad to weather in eastern North Carolina. However, Meteorologist Nick Pietro with the National Weather Service in Raleigh said it’s much too soon to get complacent about the storm. 

"We're still going to be dealing with one wave after another of these scattered downpours and scattered, gusty showers, so we're not done yet.”

And even after Debby passes on into Virginia, he said it may stay pretty wet in ENC.

"The eastern portion of the state is likely to see some shower and thunderstorm activity during the late day on Saturday. Sunday, same thing, more rain on Sunday with that front stalled over the area.”

Pietro said eastern North Carolina should be poised to deal with river flooding, as the rainfall runs off into area waterways.

"Prior to Debby, it was pretty wet, pretty soggy. We eradicated the drought with a lot of rain in the last couple of weeks and the soils are wet. So, all the rain we had leading up to this, all prior to Debby has set the stage for a three-to-six-inch rain event to cause major flooding.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston