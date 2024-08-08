Tropical Storm Debby causes flooding with more rain still to come

A quick scroll through community social media pages shows that a lot of people are breathing a sigh of relief, saying that Tropical Storm Debby wasn’t too bad to weather in eastern North Carolina. However, Meteorologist Nick Pietro with the National Weather Service in Raleigh said it’s much too soon to get complacent about the storm.

"We're still going to be dealing with one wave after another of these scattered downpours and scattered, gusty showers, so we're not done yet.”

And even after Debby passes on into Virginia, he said it may stay pretty wet in ENC.

"The eastern portion of the state is likely to see some shower and thunderstorm activity during the late day on Saturday. Sunday, same thing, more rain on Sunday with that front stalled over the area.”

Pietro said eastern North Carolina should be poised to deal with river flooding, as the rainfall runs off into area waterways.

"Prior to Debby, it was pretty wet, pretty soggy. We eradicated the drought with a lot of rain in the last couple of weeks and the soils are wet. So, all the rain we had leading up to this, all prior to Debby has set the stage for a three-to-six-inch rain event to cause major flooding.”