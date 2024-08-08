© 2024 Public Radio East
Tornado in Wilson County leaves one dead, Greene County twister hits homes, farms

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 8, 2024 at 9:25 AM EDT

At least one person is dead after tornados blew through eastern North Carolina early Thursday morning ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Debby.

Wilson County officials say the Urban Search and Rescue Team recovered a body from a house that collapsed on Lloyd Road, just outside of Lucama in Wilson County.

The tornado that touched down at about 3:00 a.m. also damaged Springfield Middle School and Friendship Primitive Baptist Church in Lucama. At least three other houses nearby have structural damage as well, and there are also several trees and power lines down in the area.

In Greene County, a tornado touched down at about the same time, 2:45 a.m. Emergency management officials say three homes and two farms were significantly damaged. There were no apparent injuries.

Other property owners who discover damage that may have been caused by the tornado are asked to call Greene County Emergency Services.

 
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston