Tornado in Wilson County leaves one dead, Greene County twister hits homes, farms

At least one person is dead after tornados blew through eastern North Carolina early Thursday morning ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Debby.

Wilson County officials say the Urban Search and Rescue Team recovered a body from a house that collapsed on Lloyd Road, just outside of Lucama in Wilson County.

The tornado that touched down at about 3:00 a.m. also damaged Springfield Middle School and Friendship Primitive Baptist Church in Lucama. At least three other houses nearby have structural damage as well, and there are also several trees and power lines down in the area.

In Greene County, a tornado touched down at about the same time, 2:45 a.m. Emergency management officials say three homes and two farms were significantly damaged. There were no apparent injuries.

Other property owners who discover damage that may have been caused by the tornado are asked to call Greene County Emergency Services.



