Several road closures reported as Debby hits ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 8, 2024 at 11:39 AM EDT
Several road closures have been announced as Tropical Storm Debby arrives in eastern North Carolina. 

In Duplin County, that includes Stokes Gooding Road near Kenansville, which is shut down in both Directions; the same is true of Rosemary Road In Rose Hill and South Railroad Street In Wallace. 

Gurganus Road South of Snow Hill is closed in both directions in Greene County. 

In the Trenton area in Jones County, Weyerhaeuser Road and British Road, west of town, are closed to all travel. 

In Wilson County, where a tornado early Thursday morning caused significant damage and at least one death, Wiggins Mill Road near Lucama is also closed in both directions.
