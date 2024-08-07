Tropical Storm Debby Closings and Delays

Craven Community College will close all campuses at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, reopen Monday, Aug. 12

Craven County Schools will be closed from Wednesday, August 7th through Friday, August 9th. During this period:



Early College Students will engage in virtual learning.

All student activities including athletic practices and band camps are canceled.

District and school staff will be working remotely.

Summer Feeding Meals for our students will not be available.

Duplin County Schools- Optional workdays Aug. 7th - 9th. Extracurricular activities canceled.

Edgecombe Community College closed Thursday & Friday

Greene County Senior Center & Services Closing 12:00 PM Wednesday

The NC Maritime Museum in Beaufort will be closed on Wednesday, August 7 and Thursday, August 8.

Onslow County Courthouse closed Through Thursday

Onslow County Schools on Wednesday, August 7 will be an optional workday for Onslow County Schools staff. Also, unless notified by their supervisor, OCS will be closed for staff on Thursday, August 8. All student-related activities will be canceled for Wednesday, August 7, and Thursday, August 8.

The Onslow Early College High School will operate virtually on Wednesday, August 7, and Thursday, August 8. OCS will resume regular hours on Friday, August 9. Staff will continue monitoring weather conditions and notification will be made if further decisions are necessary.

Onslow County courts will be closed from Wednesday, August 7 through Thursday, August 8.

Pamlico Community College is closing at 12:00 PM Wednesday, reopening Monday, Aug. 12