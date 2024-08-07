© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Swift water rescue team on standby in Martin County, ready to respond

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 7, 2024 at 5:07 PM EDT
Martin County Emergency Management staged a mobile shower unit for residents in advance of Tropical Storm Debby.
Martin County Emergency Management
Martin County Emergency Management staged a mobile shower unit for residents in advance of Tropical Storm Debby.

In Martin County, a swift water rescue team has arrived to aid in flood events as well as a mobile shower unit for families that need it.

Martin County's Emergency Services Director Jody Griffin said the Swiftwater rescue team from the state would respond to any incident North or East of Williamston, and the county itself has vehicles that can easily navigate high water. 

"These assets that are here, they're pre-deployed here simply because of location and our ability to house them, but they would respond to anything that is north and east of here."

As Tropical Storm Debby slowly makes its ways into North Carolina, Griffin said his department is taking this time to remind residents to stay safe.

"Now our primary concern is the amount of rainfall that we have - of course advising people to turn around don't drown and of course now, we have the possibility of a tornado threat coming in here on Thursday."

Griffin said in the event of a tornado, people should know where their safe place is. That is a basement or interior room away from windows. He added it's important to have multiple ways to stay informed, like TVs and radios and to charge phones in advance of the storm.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer