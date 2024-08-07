Swift water rescue team on standby in Martin County, ready to respond

In Martin County, a swift water rescue team has arrived to aid in flood events as well as a mobile shower unit for families that need it.

Martin County's Emergency Services Director Jody Griffin said the Swiftwater rescue team from the state would respond to any incident North or East of Williamston, and the county itself has vehicles that can easily navigate high water.

"These assets that are here, they're pre-deployed here simply because of location and our ability to house them, but they would respond to anything that is north and east of here."

As Tropical Storm Debby slowly makes its ways into North Carolina, Griffin said his department is taking this time to remind residents to stay safe.

"Now our primary concern is the amount of rainfall that we have - of course advising people to turn around don't drown and of course now, we have the possibility of a tornado threat coming in here on Thursday."

Griffin said in the event of a tornado, people should know where their safe place is. That is a basement or interior room away from windows. He added it's important to have multiple ways to stay informed, like TVs and radios and to charge phones in advance of the storm.