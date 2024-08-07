State of Emergency aims to protect farmers from crop ahead of Debby

North Carolina’s state of emergency, declared by Governor Roy Cooper ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Debby, is intended to help farmers limit damage to crops.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said waiving of some vehicle regulations related to agriculture is a big help to farmers readying their farms for bad weather.

The Department of Public Safety to has temporarily suspended weighing vehicles used to transport livestock, poultry, feed and crops in the state.

Troxler said that will give farmers the opportunity to harvest as much of their crops as they can before the storm hits and will help make sure that livestock, poultry, crops and feed can be moved as needed.

The order also temporarily suspends the maximum hours of service for drivers.