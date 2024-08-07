© 2024 Public Radio East
State of Emergency aims to protect farmers from crop ahead of Debby

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 7, 2024 at 10:21 AM EDT

North Carolina’s state of emergency, declared by Governor Roy Cooper ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Debby, is intended to help farmers limit damage to crops. 

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said waiving of some vehicle regulations related to agriculture is a big help to farmers readying their farms for bad weather.

The Department of Public Safety to has temporarily suspended weighing vehicles used to transport livestock, poultry, feed and crops in the state.

Troxler said that will give farmers the opportunity to harvest as much of their crops as they can before the storm hits and will help make sure that livestock, poultry, crops and feed can be moved as needed.

 The order also temporarily suspends the maximum hours of service for drivers.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston