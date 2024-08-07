© 2024 Public Radio East
NC receives $57 million for renewable energy storage, electrical grid improvements

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 7, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT

North Carolina has received $57 million in federal funding to enhance the state’s electrical grid and increase capacity for renewable energy storage. 

The money from the second round of funding through the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships, or GRIP, program will cover half the costs of the reconstruction of a transmission line through Wake, Johnston, and Wayne counties from Raleigh to Goldsboro. Duke Energy will cover the other half.

Governor Roy Cooper said the project will help meet the growing electricity demand in eastern North Carolina and will help reduce power outages for more than 14,000 customers.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
