NC receives $57 million for renewable energy storage, electrical grid improvements

North Carolina has received $57 million in federal funding to enhance the state’s electrical grid and increase capacity for renewable energy storage.

The money from the second round of funding through the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships, or GRIP, program will cover half the costs of the reconstruction of a transmission line through Wake, Johnston, and Wayne counties from Raleigh to Goldsboro. Duke Energy will cover the other half.

Governor Roy Cooper said the project will help meet the growing electricity demand in eastern North Carolina and will help reduce power outages for more than 14,000 customers.