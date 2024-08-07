Local animal shelters urge pet owners to ensure safe shelter from Tropical Storm Debby

Local animal shelters are reminding people to check on their pets as Tropical Storm Debby rains down on North Carolina.

Shelby Jolly, Director of the Eastern North Carolina Humane Society

/ Contributed photo

"If you go outside and feed them, it's all going to get wet, so you just need to make sure that you're keeping your animal as dry as possible to prevent sickness going forward,” said Shelby Jolly, the director of the Eastern North Carolina Humane Society. "Make sure they have adequate shelter, no holes or anything in the houses. And then if it does get really rough, you just need to bring them in."

Jolly added if you have to leave your home to be sure to take your pet with you. The advice comes after an incident last year during Tropical Storm Ophelia, where a Greenville police officer rescued a pit bull from flood waters. The pit bull was tied to a fence.

The Eastern North Carolina Humane Society, located in Greenville, is looking for temporary homes for its dogs. During storms, the animals are kept inside all day and that the shelter would prefer they stay in comfier quarters, even if just for a few days.

"We would just love for them to have a little couch to hang out on and some company, instead of just being shut in their run.”

Jolly added it’s a good time to test out if welcoming a new dog into your home is right for you, and that the Humane Society provides all the food and supplies necessary to do so.