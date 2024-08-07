© 2024 Public Radio East
Gov. Roy Cooper warns of flooding risk, urges preparation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 7, 2024 at 12:57 PM EDT
screengrab from virtual press conference.
/
North Carolina Department of Public Safety
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Tropical Storm Debby has the potential to be as dangerous as, or more than, a hurricane.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden approved North Carolina’s emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Debby’s arrival in the Tarheel state, paving the way for help from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency if disaster relief efforts are necessary.

Speaking alongside other state officials on Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper said Tropical Storm Debby is bringing the threat of heavy rains to an already saturated part of the state.

"A slow-moving tropical storm can sometimes be even more deadly than a quick moving hurricane. That means even without the constant high winds, we must be on high alert.”

Flooding is the greatest concern with this system, and Cooper implored drivers not to drive through water-covered roads; he said it only takes 6 inches of fast-moving floodwater to knock over an adult and just 12 inches to carry away most cars.

“Tropical storm warnings and watches have been issued for much of eastern North Carolina and some voluntary evacuations are underway. However, all North Carolinians across our state need to be prepared for a deluge more rain than most of us see in a month or even several months.”

The governor and state emergency management officials are pleading with people to take steps to protect their safety. At least six people have been killed in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
