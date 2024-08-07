Gov. Roy Cooper warns of flooding risk, urges preparation

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden approved North Carolina’s emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Debby’s arrival in the Tarheel state, paving the way for help from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency if disaster relief efforts are necessary.

Speaking alongside other state officials on Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper said Tropical Storm Debby is bringing the threat of heavy rains to an already saturated part of the state.

"A slow-moving tropical storm can sometimes be even more deadly than a quick moving hurricane. That means even without the constant high winds, we must be on high alert.”

Flooding is the greatest concern with this system, and Cooper implored drivers not to drive through water-covered roads; he said it only takes 6 inches of fast-moving floodwater to knock over an adult and just 12 inches to carry away most cars.

“Tropical storm warnings and watches have been issued for much of eastern North Carolina and some voluntary evacuations are underway. However, all North Carolinians across our state need to be prepared for a deluge more rain than most of us see in a month or even several months.”

The governor and state emergency management officials are pleading with people to take steps to protect their safety. At least six people have been killed in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.