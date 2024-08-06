Pine Knoll Shores prepares ahead of Debby

The Town of Pine Knoll Shores is hopeful that recent projects will help them better-weather the incoming storm.

However, Town Manager Julie Anderson said expectations must be realistic – because the volume of rainfall expected with Debby - 10-15” through the end of the week – combined with the barrier island location and several low-lying areas makes for a challenging combination.

Crew have been making room in the water table since Friday, and they have mobile pumps that can be used in other areas.

Anderson said they don’t currently anticipate the need for hurricane reentry passes, but double red flags are posted on the beach and they will remain until further notice. Double red flags mean the ocean is closed for swimming.

The town has also canceled municipal committee/board meetings for this week as Debby approaches.