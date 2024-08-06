© 2024 Public Radio East
Pine Knoll Shores prepares ahead of Debby

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 6, 2024 at 1:37 PM EDT

The Town of Pine Knoll Shores is hopeful that recent projects will help them better-weather the incoming storm.

However, Town Manager Julie Anderson said expectations must be realistic – because the volume of rainfall expected with Debby - 10-15” through the end of the week – combined with the barrier island location and several low-lying areas makes for a challenging combination.

Crew have been making room in the water table since Friday, and they have mobile pumps that can be used in other areas.

Anderson said they don’t currently anticipate the need for hurricane reentry passes, but double red flags are posted on the beach and they will remain until further notice. Double red flags mean the ocean is closed for swimming.

The town has also canceled municipal committee/board meetings for this week as Debby approaches.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
