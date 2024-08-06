© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BCBS offers early prescription refills statewide in response to Tropical Storm Debby

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 6, 2024 at 2:21 PM EDT
(Image: Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina logo)

In response to Hurricane Debby, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is allowing early prescription refills for customers across the state. The measure follows Governor Roy Cooper’s declaration of a state of emergency on August 5th. Early refills, except for controlled substances, are available through August 19th for all 100 counties in North Carolina. Customers can contact customer service or log into their online account for more information.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer