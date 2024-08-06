BCBS offers early prescription refills statewide in response to Tropical Storm Debby
In response to Hurricane Debby, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is allowing early prescription refills for customers across the state. The measure follows Governor Roy Cooper’s declaration of a state of emergency on August 5th. Early refills, except for controlled substances, are available through August 19th for all 100 counties in North Carolina. Customers can contact customer service or log into their online account for more information.