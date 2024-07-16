Tarboro Police Detective on administrative leave after social media post following Trump assassination attempt

An eastern North Carolina police officer is on administrative leave after a social media post commenting on the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

In the Facebook post, Detective Sergeant Brandon Richardson wrote, “Damn. Only about an inch away from making America great again.”

Tarboro Police Chief Rick Mann said they are aware of the inappropriate post, and they are taking the matter very seriously because it doesn’t reflect the values and standards of the department.”

Mann added that an internal investigation is underway to determine the context and details surrounding the post.

Richardson apologized in a follow-up on Facebook, and said his original post was an attempt at dark humor and was out of line and in poor taste.