Tarboro Police Detective on administrative leave after social media post following Trump assassination attempt

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 16, 2024 at 6:40 AM EDT
Detective Sergeant Brandon Richardson is on administrative leave after a social media post commenting on the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.
An eastern North Carolina police officer is on administrative leave after a social media post commenting on the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

In the Facebook post, Detective Sergeant Brandon Richardson wrote, “Damn. Only about an inch away from making America great again.”

Tarboro Police Chief Rick Mann said they are aware of the inappropriate post, and they are taking the matter very seriously because it doesn’t reflect the values and standards of the department.”

Mann added that an internal investigation is underway to determine the context and details surrounding the post.

Richardson apologized in a follow-up on Facebook, and said his original post was an attempt at dark humor and was out of line and in poor taste.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
