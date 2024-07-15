© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Warning signs that your information was stolen in healthcare data breach early this year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 15, 2024 at 7:14 AM EDT
Confused about whether your health plan is ACA-compliant? To be sure you're using your state's official marketplace, start with HealthCare.gov, and click on "see if I can change."
Hero Images
/
Getty Images
File: The number of people impacted by a data breach at Change Healthcare in February is still not known, but it’s estimated that personal information of up to one-third of all Americans may have been exposed.

The number of people impacted by a data breach at Change Healthcare in February is still not known, but it’s estimated that personal information of up to one-third of all Americans may have been exposed.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said the nation’s biggest electronic data clearinghouse hasn’t yet provided individual notice to consumers whose personal data may have been leaked onto the dark web.

Tens of thousands of hospitals, doctor’s offices, pharmacies, and insurers use Change’s infrastructure to verify insurance, confirm pre-authorization of procedures or services, exchange insurance claim data, and perform other essential health care tasks.

Stein said people should look for warning signs that someone is using their medical information, a bill from their doctor for services they did not receive, a call from a debt collector about a medical debt they do not owe, or a notice from their health insurance company indicating they have reached their benefit limit.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston