Warning signs that your information was stolen in healthcare data breach early this year

The number of people impacted by a data breach at Change Healthcare in February is still not known, but it’s estimated that personal information of up to one-third of all Americans may have been exposed.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said the nation’s biggest electronic data clearinghouse hasn’t yet provided individual notice to consumers whose personal data may have been leaked onto the dark web.

Tens of thousands of hospitals, doctor’s offices, pharmacies, and insurers use Change’s infrastructure to verify insurance, confirm pre-authorization of procedures or services, exchange insurance claim data, and perform other essential health care tasks.

Stein said people should look for warning signs that someone is using their medical information, a bill from their doctor for services they did not receive, a call from a debt collector about a medical debt they do not owe, or a notice from their health insurance company indicating they have reached their benefit limit.