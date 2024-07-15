© 2024 Public Radio East
Local shelter partners with website that helps owners rehome their pets

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 15, 2024 at 7:10 AM EDT
The first-ever Celebrate Shelter Pets Day was held this week at the Craven County Animal Services shelter.
Annette Weston
/
Public Radio East
File: The first-ever Celebrate Shelter Pets Day was held at the Craven County Animal Services shelter.

Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center has partnered with a website that helps pet owners rehome their pets.

Instead of surrendering pets to the shelter, they can post animals that need a new family to the website Home to Home.

The shelter has also offered to be a neutral meeting space for people interested in meeting the adoptable pets.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
