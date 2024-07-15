© 2024 Public Radio East
ENC County joins program that lowers cost to homeowners impacted by beaver damage

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 15, 2024 at 7:01 AM EDT
The beaver is the largest rodent in North America, weighing between 35 and 50 pounds as adults. However, beavers weighing up to 90 lbs. have been reported.
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission
An eastern North Carolina county has joined a program that lowers the cost to homeowners impacted by beaver damage.

Beaufort County has joined the North Carolina Beaver Management Assistance Program, which lowers the cost of beaver damage management services for landowners.

It includes cost-shared rates of $25 per visit for up to 15 visits a year, $150 per dam removed, guidance on addressing beaver damage and a free initial consultation.

BMAP replaces the Beaufort County Beaver Bounty Program, which has seen a steady decline in participation in recent years.

Anyone in Beaufort County interested in the program’s services can call the soil and water conversation district office.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
