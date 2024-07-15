ENC County joins program that lowers cost to homeowners impacted by beaver damage

An eastern North Carolina county has joined a program that lowers the cost to homeowners impacted by beaver damage.

Beaufort County has joined the North Carolina Beaver Management Assistance Program, which lowers the cost of beaver damage management services for landowners.

It includes cost-shared rates of $25 per visit for up to 15 visits a year, $150 per dam removed, guidance on addressing beaver damage and a free initial consultation.

BMAP replaces the Beaufort County Beaver Bounty Program, which has seen a steady decline in participation in recent years.

Anyone in Beaufort County interested in the program’s services can call the soil and water conversation district office.