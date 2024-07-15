© 2024 Public Radio East
ENC county Democratic party evaluating security after vandalism followed Trump assassination attempt

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 15, 2024 at 8:21 AM EDT
Carteret County Democratic Party
/
Facebook
After the attempted assassination of former President Trump on Saturday and the vandalism of their county party headquarters later that night, the Carteret County Democratic Party has temporarily suspended all campaign operations.

Party leaders say they need dome time to repair and secure the building, and to ensure that safety and security protocols are in place for volunteers.

Someone threw rocks and a concrete planter through the window of the office in downtown Morehead City. It's not clear if the vandalism is related to the assassination attempt.

Police are investigating.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
