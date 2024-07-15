ENC county Democratic party evaluating security after vandalism followed Trump assassination attempt

After the attempted assassination of former President Trump on Saturday and the vandalism of their county party headquarters later that night, the Carteret County Democratic Party has temporarily suspended all campaign operations.

Party leaders say they need dome time to repair and secure the building, and to ensure that safety and security protocols are in place for volunteers.

Someone threw rocks and a concrete planter through the window of the office in downtown Morehead City. It's not clear if the vandalism is related to the assassination attempt.

Police are investigating.