Another sea turtle nest was discovered Monday morning in Emerald Isle -- the twelfth of the season and nearing last year’s total of fifteen.

All twelve nests have been laid by loggerhead sea turtles.

Nesting and hatching season runs from May 1 to November 15.

Sea turtles are protected in North Carolina, and tampering with them or their nests can result in fines up to $50,000 and a year in jail.