Programming changes on PRE News & Ideas starting July 1, 2024

Loggerhead killed in boat strike on Independence Day weekend

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 11, 2024 at 6:59 AM EDT
Officials with the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol say an adult Loggerhead was found dead in Newport.
Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol
/
Facebook
A sea turtle was one of the casualties from heavy boat traffic in eastern North Carolina over the Independence Day weekend.

A state report was taken and officials say the turtle was buried with the help of a public crew from the Town of Emerald Isle.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
