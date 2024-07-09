NC AG urges SCOTUS to uphold a federal rule that regulates ghost guns to the same standard as other firearms

North Carolina’s attorney general has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a federal rule that regulates ghost guns—untraceable weapons often made at home from kits—like other firearms.

Attorney General Josh Stein has asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that overturned the ghost gun rule, arguing that it’s a common-sense measure to prevent gun violence and help law enforcement solve crimes.

In North Carolina, Stein said there has been a spike of more than 1,700 percent in ghost gun recoveries from 2020 to 2023.

In a clarification to the Gun Control Act of 1968, ATF added kits and parts that can be easily converted to fully-functional firearms to the definition of a gun, subjecting them to the same rules as conventionally manufactured weapons.

The Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit struck it down as an impermissible expansion of the GCA and the appeal of that decision will be heard by the Supreme Court during its next term.