© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programming changes on PRE News & Ideas starting July 1, 2024

NC AG urges SCOTUS to uphold a federal rule that regulates ghost guns to the same standard as other firearms

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 9, 2024 at 6:58 AM EDT
Ghost guns are untraceable weapons often made at home from kits.
FBI
Ghost guns are untraceable weapons often made at home from kits.

North Carolina’s attorney general has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a federal rule that regulates ghost guns—untraceable weapons often made at home from kits—like other firearms.

Attorney General Josh Stein has asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that overturned the ghost gun rule, arguing that it’s a common-sense measure to prevent gun violence and help law enforcement solve crimes.

In North Carolina, Stein said there has been a spike of more than 1,700 percent in ghost gun recoveries from 2020 to 2023.

In a clarification to the Gun Control Act of 1968, ATF added kits and parts that can be easily converted to fully-functional firearms to the definition of a gun, subjecting them to the same rules as conventionally manufactured weapons.

The Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit struck it down as an impermissible expansion of the GCA and the appeal of that decision will be heard by the Supreme Court during its next term.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston