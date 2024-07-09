© 2024 Public Radio East
Murphy back on Capitol Hill after recovery from surgery to remove a pituitary tumor

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 9, 2024 at 7:13 AM EDT
North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy has been diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his skull and will need surgery to have it removed.
The Office of Congressman Greg Murphy
File: North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy had a tumor at the base of his skull removed.

After a five-week absence from the halls of Congress, a North Carolina lawmaker has recovered from surgery and is headed back to Washington, D.C.

"I've been at home recuperating, working some, but now it's time to come back to D.C.,” said Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D.

Murphy had a less-invasive surgery to remove a pituitary tumor last month.

"I’ve spent my entire life, being a physician and taking care of thousands and thousands of patients,” he said, “But five weeks ago it was my turn to be a patient.”

Ahead of his return to Capitol Hill, Murphy thanked the people of his district for their support as he recovered.

"Thank you to all the people who sent me text emails phone calls letters to wish me well and to ... pray for my recovery. It's really meant a lot to me,” Murphy said, “If I had a penny for every prayer, I'd be a millionaire.”

The pituitary gland regulates most of the body’s hormones.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
