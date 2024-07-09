Murphy back on Capitol Hill after recovery from surgery to remove a pituitary tumor

After a five-week absence from the halls of Congress, a North Carolina lawmaker has recovered from surgery and is headed back to Washington, D.C.

"I've been at home recuperating, working some, but now it's time to come back to D.C.,” said Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D.

Murphy had a less-invasive surgery to remove a pituitary tumor last month.

"I’ve spent my entire life, being a physician and taking care of thousands and thousands of patients,” he said, “But five weeks ago it was my turn to be a patient.”

Ahead of his return to Capitol Hill, Murphy thanked the people of his district for their support as he recovered.

"Thank you to all the people who sent me text emails phone calls letters to wish me well and to ... pray for my recovery. It's really meant a lot to me,” Murphy said, “If I had a penny for every prayer, I'd be a millionaire.”

The pituitary gland regulates most of the body’s hormones.