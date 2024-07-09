Congressman calls for emergency declaration to help farmers amid ongoing drought

An eastern North Carolina U.S. Congressman says drought conditions across the state have prompted the need for an emergency declaration for the Tarheel state’s farmers.

Congressman Don Davis said every county in eastern North Carolina is grappling with the drought, and federal officials must take immediate action to offer support to the region’s farmers and rural communities.

The North Carolina Farm Service Agency’s Executive Director Bob Etheridge said one in five jobs in the state are dependent on agriculture, and little to no rain in over a month in some places is a recipe for disaster.

Shane Varnell, owner of Varnell Farms in Rocky Mount, said the heat has also done as much damage as the drought.

Agriculture is the number one industry in North Carolina, bringing in $111.1 billion annually to the state.