Much of ENC in moderate drought, increasing fire risk and impacting crops

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 28, 2024 at 6:44 AM EDT
U.S. Drought Monitor

New Bern is on pace for its driest June on record so far, with barely a half-inch of rain reported this month as of Thursday morning.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows flash drought has left most of eastern North Carolina experiencing moderate drought, with the exception of the portions of Carteret and Onslow Counties right along the coast, which are abnormally dry.

Over the next week or two, the National Weather Service in Raleigh says below normal rainfall and above average temperatures are expected.

Utilities in Carteret and Pamlico Counties have asked people to voluntarily conserve water by avoiding outdoor use like watering grass and plants and avoid washing vehicles amid the drought.

In a moderate drought, wildfire danger is often higher than the seasonal normal.

The USDA’s NASS North Carolina field office says 55 percent of the state’s corn crop is in poor or very poor condition, and crop losses are likely unavoidable at this point.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
