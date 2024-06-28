Boater may have fallen asleep at the helm before running ashore on Saturday in Atlantic Beach

The operator of the boat that ran ashore on Saturday in Atlantic Beach is accused of falling asleep at the helm while the boat was on autopilot.

North Carolina Wildlife officials say Joseph Rivenbark of Morehead City has been charged reckless boating and failing to maintain a proper lookout.

The investigation showed that Rivenbark was not paying attention and was possibly asleep at the time of the crash; there were not any mechanical or electrical malfunctions nor was the boat taking on water when it barreled onto the beach.

He was not found to be in operation while under the influence of an impairing substance,

One adult and one child were injured and have been released from the hospital.