Take-out and delivery cocktails could return to North Carolina under a bill moving in the state House.

When restaurants and bars were shut down or restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state temporarily allowed them to serve alcoholic drinks in to-go cups and through delivery services like Door Dash. But that change was temporary and ended when the state of emergency was lifted.

A House bill would allow that practice again. It’s part of a wide-ranging alcohol bill that also would allow liquor stores to open on certain holidays like the Fourth of July and Labor Day. But it wouldn’t allow local A-B-C boards to open their stores on Sundays, which was part of an earlier version of the bill that passed the Senate.

The House also isn’t including a Senate proposal to allow happy hour drink specials in North Carolina. The two chambers will likely have to negotiate a final version of the alcohol bill.