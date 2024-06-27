North Carolina expert warning of the risk of heat-related illness in people and pets as temperatures soar

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the summer so far, with a feels-like temperature as high as 105°, and a North Carolina expert is warning of the risk of heat-related illness in people and pets.

Dr. Dan Dombrowski is the Chief Veterinarian at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and he says in high heat and humidity, all mammals can, “Get hyperthermic increased temperatures and heat stress and eventually even into heat stroke if the body can't cool down fast enough.”

Pets, though, are especially vulnerable because they rely on humans to provide them with safety like shade and plenty of water.

Dombrowski says avoiding the midday heat and sun for walks is best when it’s this hot.

"So, early in the morning or late in the evening are the best times to kind of do those things you need to do,” he said, “Otherwise, middle of the day it's best to just provide them with some shelter and some water and bring them indoors if they're animals that can come indoors.”

He also says that making sure they have a cooler place to stay during the heat is important.

Dombrowski said, "Make sure that animals have shade that they can get out of that direct sun and really have the ability to rest in the shade, and keep a focus on hydration. So, you want to make sure that they have enough water available so that they can cool themselves.”

As for warning signs to watch for, he says, "A dog may be panting a lot. It may be a little slower, a little less responsive, less active. As the temperature goes up in the body, those symptoms or signs get into more confusion and things that are more their mental state in their neurologic systems.”

"Things like vomiting can be a sign of overheating as well, and sort of leading into those heat stroke episodes,” he added.

Dombrowski says a pet exhibiting these signs warrants an emergency trip to the veterinarian.