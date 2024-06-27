© 2024 Public Radio East
Programming changes on PRE News & Ideas starting July 1, 2024

Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused of planning to attack power grids pleads guilty

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 27, 2024 at 7:14 AM EDT
The Office of the US Attorney for the Eastern District of NC

A former Camp Lejeune Marine accused of planning to attack power grids pleaded guilty earlier this week.

The Office of the US Attorney for the Eastern District of NC says Jordan Duncan pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the manufacturing of a firearm. The crime carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

Duncan is a former Marine assigned previously to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville.

According to court documents, Duncan and four other men researched, discussed, and reviewed at length a previous attack on the power grid by an unknown group. The group depicted in the attack used assault-style rifles in an attempt to explode a power substation.

During that time, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said Duncan gathered a library of information, some military-owned, regarding guns, explosives, and nerve toxins and shared that information with the other defendants.
