Sea turtle looking for a place to nest rescued by ABPD after getting stuck under beach access ramp

Two Atlantic Beach Police officers helped a sea turtle that crawled under the 3rd St. access ramp as she was trying to find a place to nest over the weekend.

Officials say Officers Dickens and Richardson were at the beach to look into a report of illegal campers when the noticed that turtle partially under the ramp and made sure it was safe.

They notified the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol and helped one of the organization’s volunteers get the turtle headed in the right direction before escorting her back to the water.