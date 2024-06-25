© 2024 Public Radio East
Sea turtle looking for a place to nest rescued by ABPD after getting stuck under beach access ramp

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 25, 2024 at 6:43 AM EDT
Two Atlantic Beach Police officers helped a sea turtle that crawled under the 3rd St. access ramp as she was trying to find a place to nest over the weekend.
Atlantic Beach Police Department
/
Facebook
Officials say Officers Dickens and Richardson were at the beach to look into a report of illegal campers when the noticed that turtle partially under the ramp and made sure it was safe.

They notified the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol and helped one of the organization’s volunteers get the turtle headed in the right direction before escorting her back to the water.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
