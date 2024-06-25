Proposal to allow sidewalk dining in Emerald Isle to be discussed next week

Emerald Isle officials will hold a public hearing next week on a proposal to allow sidewalk dining in the town.

The hearing will take place during the board of commissioners’ regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 9 at 6 p.m.

If the board adopts the Unified Development Ordinance to allow dining on sidewalks, it will still not be allowed on the pedestrian and bike path that runs along Highway 58 and other major roads, including Coast Guard Road.

Among the NCDOT regulations, tables and chairs would have to be at least 6 feet from the road and there has to be at least five feet of unobstructed paved space of the sidewalk so pedestrians can get by.

Sidewalk dining can’t be offered at restaurants along roads with posted speeds of greater than 45 miles per hour.