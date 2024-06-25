© 2024 Public Radio East
Proposal to allow sidewalk dining in Emerald Isle to be discussed next week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 25, 2024 at 6:53 AM EDT
Virginia Star
/
Getty Images

Emerald Isle officials will hold a public hearing next week on a proposal to allow sidewalk dining in the town.

The hearing will take place during the board of commissioners’ regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 9 at 6 p.m.

If the board adopts the Unified Development Ordinance to allow dining on sidewalks, it will still not be allowed on the pedestrian and bike path that runs along Highway 58 and other major roads, including Coast Guard Road.

Among the NCDOT regulations, tables and chairs would have to be at least 6 feet from the road and there has to be at least five feet of unobstructed paved space of the sidewalk so pedestrians can get by.

Sidewalk dining can’t be offered at restaurants along roads with posted speeds of greater than 45 miles per hour.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
