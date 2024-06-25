More than 150 rip current rescues in the first 4 days of summer in ENC, risk again high Tuesday

There were a total of 152 water rescues during dangerous rip currents at the North Carolina coast between the official start of summer on Thursday and the end of the day on Sunday.

Officials with the National Weather Service say the majority were near Wilmington in New Hanover County and at Atlantic Beach in Carteret County.

On Sunday, the dangerous rip currents were not as severe and officials say just eight water rescues were reported in New Hanover County.

On Tuesday, there is again a risk of dangerous rip currents at ENC beaches.