More than 150 rip current rescues in the first 4 days of summer in ENC, risk again high Tuesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 25, 2024 at 6:22 AM EDT
Strong rip currents prompted lifeguards to pull hundreds of swimmers from the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina over the holiday weekend.
Victoria Oliva
/
NOAA
There were a total of 152 water rescues during dangerous rip currents at the North Carolina coast between the official start of summer on Thursday and the end of the day on Sunday.

Officials with the National Weather Service say the majority were near Wilmington in New Hanover County and at Atlantic Beach in Carteret County.

On Sunday, the dangerous rip currents were not as severe and officials say just eight water rescues were reported in New Hanover County.

On Tuesday, there is again a risk of dangerous rip currents at ENC beaches.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
