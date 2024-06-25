One of the law firms handling cases of Camp Lejeune water contamination victims is reminding people that the deadline to file a claim under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act is drawing near.

Officials with the law firm Miller and Zois say they are now getting more calls from prospective victims than they have since the litigation started, and they are still signing up new cases.

They add they are likely to get calls on claims immediately before August 10th, but calling that late won't leave enough time to prepare to file before the deadline.

Anyone with a potential claim is encouraged to get in touch with an attorney as soon as possible.

So far, 1,825 Camp Lejeune civil lawsuits have been filed under the CLJA; 21 were voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiffs and 4 more were cases filed without an attorney that were dismissed for procedural failures.

More than 261,000 administrative claims have been filed with the Navy.