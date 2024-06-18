Structures no longer threatened by wildfire near Atlantic; 500 acre fire now 75% contained

The fire Down East that was discovered Sunday afternoon has burned more than 500 acres, but the North Carolina Forest Service says it’s now 75% contained.

Several agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, have been helping to contain and extinguish the fire that caused evacuations along Morris Marina Road and Old Cedar Island Road in Atlantic.

The fire threatened about 20 homes in the evacuation area, but right now Carteret County Emergency Services officials say there are no longer any structures threatened.

NC Forestry, the Down East Fire Department and Carteret County Emergency Services continue to wrap up containment lines and tamp down any hot spots or areas that continue to smolder.

The cause has not yet been determined.