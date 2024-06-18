© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Structures no longer threatened by wildfire near Atlantic; 500 acre fire now 75% contained

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 18, 2024 at 6:16 AM EDT
Michael Martin
/
Facebook

The fire Down East that was discovered Sunday afternoon has burned more than 500 acres, but the North Carolina Forest Service says it’s now 75% contained.

Several agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, have been helping to contain and extinguish the fire that caused evacuations along Morris Marina Road and Old Cedar Island Road in Atlantic.

The fire threatened about 20 homes in the evacuation area, but right now Carteret County Emergency Services officials say there are no longer any structures threatened.

NC Forestry, the Down East Fire Department and Carteret County Emergency Services continue to wrap up containment lines and tamp down any hot spots or areas that continue to smolder.

The cause has not yet been determined.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston